"What a shame!"
Hirscher drama: huge consternation in the ski circus
The injury drama surrounding Marcel Hirscher is causing huge consternation in the ski circus. Felix Neureuther, a good friend of the Austrian, and numerous other companions are suffering with the 35-year-old.
What a bitter pill to swallow! Marcel Hirscher suffered a serious injury in training. The ski superstar tore his cruciate ligament and has to end his season.
Here in the video you can see the moment of the injury:
Hirscher slid off, just managed to avoid a fall. But then he immediately grabbed his left knee and cried out loudly.
Numerous wishes for recovery
Fellow skiers such as Felix Neureuther and Marco Schwarz reacted promptly to his injury post - with sad emoticons and good wishes for recovery. "Get well soon, Marcel," wrote Anna Veith, for example. Philipp Schörghofer couldn't believe it either: "Ah geeee!!! What a shame!" And Hubertus von Hohenlohe said: "That's a real shame, please come back and rock the Olympics next year ... that would be great!"
Is that it for good?
The plan of the two-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion was actually to skip the giant slalom in Beaver Creek and return for the races in Val d'Isere (December 14/15).
Instead, there has now been the injury drama. And the ski world is asking itself: Is this the end of the glorious career of the eight-time overall World Cup winner?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
