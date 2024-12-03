Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"What a shame!"

Hirscher drama: huge consternation in the ski circus

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 14:01

The injury drama surrounding Marcel Hirscher is causing huge consternation in the ski circus. Felix Neureuther, a good friend of the Austrian, and numerous other companions are suffering with the 35-year-old.

0 Kommentare

What a bitter pill to swallow! Marcel Hirscher suffered a serious injury in training. The ski superstar tore his cruciate ligament and has to end his season.

Here in the video you can see the moment of the injury:

Hirscher slid off, just managed to avoid a fall. But then he immediately grabbed his left knee and cried out loudly.

Numerous wishes for recovery
Fellow skiers such as Felix Neureuther and Marco Schwarz reacted promptly to his injury post - with sad emoticons and good wishes for recovery. "Get well soon, Marcel," wrote Anna Veith, for example. Philipp Schörghofer couldn't believe it either: "Ah geeee!!! What a shame!" And Hubertus von Hohenlohe said: "That's a real shame, please come back and rock the Olympics next year ... that would be great!"

Anna Veith and Felix Neureuther suffer with Marcel Hirscher. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Anna Veith and Felix Neureuther suffer with Marcel Hirscher.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Is that it for good?
The plan of the two-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion was actually to skip the giant slalom in Beaver Creek and return for the races in Val d'Isere (December 14/15).

Instead, there has now been the injury drama. And the ski world is asking itself: Is this the end of the glorious career of the eight-time overall World Cup winner?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf