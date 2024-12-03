Vorteilswelt
Raising the retirement age: “Contribution months count!”

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 12:41

The news caused quite a stir, and not just in our comments section: according to experts from the economic and social sectors, it is essential to address the major issue of pensions in order to balance the budget. As a first step, the retirement age should be raised from 65 to 67. We have compiled the views of our community for you below.

In the long term, the head of Wifo also suggests linking the retirement age to life expectancy. This is because the current system is not sustainable due to the declining number of people in employment. Austria would not be alone in this: a study shows that many countries are increasing the retirement age in order to stabilize the system.

Health as the main concern
This makes sense to many. Nevertheless, our readers have a number of concerns in this regard. Many of these relate to physical fitness in old age. It is pointed out, for example, that an office job cannot be equated with hard physical work. 

herculepoirot
Vom finanziellen Standpunkt sicher notwendig ABER ganz großes ABER ab 50 lässt die Arbeitskraft sowohl im körperlichen als auch mentalen Bereich stark nach und ab 60 ist es ohnehin nur noch Quälerei bis zur Pension. Abgesehen davon kriegst mit 55 ohnehin keine Arbeit mehr und wenn mit riesigen Abstrichen.
Upvotes:46
Downvotes:3
Wien770ger
Das sich das irgendwann nicht mehr ausgehen wird , überraschend kommt das nicht. Jetzt sollen wir also bis 67 arbeiten , und vor Jahren noch gingen viele mit 55 Jahren in Pension , viele Beamte sogar mit 50 . Diese sogenannten Experten sollen uns mal erklären , ob man mit 65,66 oder 67 Jahren noch am Bau , in Fabriken oder in der Pflege arbeiten kann . Wenn jeder 45 Jahre in das System einzahlt , sollte das reichen.
Upvotes:28
Downvotes:0
Whovian
Der Herr Professor hat auch nie richtig gearbeitet, ohne seine akademischen Fähigkeiten in Frage zu stellen.... Jemand der mit 15 zu Arbeiten begann, und 45 Jahre körperlich gearbeitet ha, KANN kaum länger arbeiten
Upvotes:30
Downvotes:3
Woody63
In der Politik oder auch im Büro kann ich mir das vorstellen aber nicht in den Handwerklichen Berufen.
Wenn man sein Leben lang zb. am Bau gearbeitet hat ist der Körper sehr verschliessen, das kann man nicht mit dem Büro vergleichen!
Upvotes:30
Downvotes:1
Gruebler
Für viele wird es auch nicht möglich sein, die gesamte Zeit zu arbeiten, weil die Gesundheit sich durch die Arbeit im Alter verschlechtert. Dann muss man immer wieder betonen, dass es Berufe gibt, in denen man mit über 65 Jahren nicht mehr arbeiten kann. Ich habe 46,5 Jahre gearbeitet, aber im Alter sind die gesundheitlichen Probleme gekommen.
Upvotes:8
Downvotes:0

Contribution months should count
An equally widespread opinion among the readership is that the focus should rather be on the contribution months in the sense of a minimum working time. This would not only be considered fairer by tirol2.0.

SchuldsinddieAnderen
Nicht ein höheres Pensionsantrittsalter, sondern die Zahl der Beitragsmonate sollte wichtig sein.
540 Beitragsmonate und alles darunter mit Abschlägen!
Upvotes:35
Downvotes:0
tirol2.0
Es braucht keine Erhöhung des Pensionantrittsalters sonder eine Mindestarbeitszeit von 45 Jahren. Wer später einsteigt arbeitet dann halt länger, wer früher einsteigt kann dann halt früher gehen. Nur so wird es ein gerechtes System werden.
Upvotes:30
Downvotes:0
KroneLeser2250319
Der 540 Beitragsmonate eingezahlt hat sollte in Pension gehen können,lang studierende können ja Beitragsjahre nachkaufen und so auch was zum System beitragen,bei Beamtenpensionen,gehört eine Höchstgrenze,die besserverdienenden Beamten brauchen nicht noch fast Abschlagfrei in Pension gehen und noch 6000 netto Pension kassieren und Wahlarztkosten werden auch noch bezahlt,das erklär man mal ein hart arbeitenten Bauarbeiter,aber die Federführend Beamten werden sich doch nicht selbst bestrafen,keiner Politiker greift dieses Thema auf,leider,würde viele Wählerstimmen bringen
Upvotes:30
Downvotes:1
Ironiesarkast
Wenn ma mit 25 mit dem Studium fertig ist kann man ruhig noch 45 Jahre arbeiten.... viele sind mit 60 schon bei 45 Jahren Arbeit.... irgendwann ist es dann aber auch genug... und das sollte mit 45 Jahren wohl reichen... wie gesagt...45+25... ergibt 70...
Upvotes:23
Downvotes:1

Motivating the young and unemployed
 Isdesso and fuesiker, among others, are convinced that the wrong side of the horse is being put to the cart, and they are not exactly in the minority. 

Isdesso
Ich bin zwar kein Experte aber ich denke wenn alle 45 Jahre ins System einzahlen sollte es sich ausgehen. Weiters sollte man die jungen Arbeitslosen und die Langzeit Arbeitslosen bewegen arbeiten zu gehen.
Upvotes:33
Downvotes:0
fuesiker
Das Kernproblem ist dass immer mehr Leute gar nicht ordentlich einzahlen und dann trotzdem relativ viel bekommen.
Upvotes:28
Downvotes:0
KroneLeser2127871
Mich würde interessieren wieviel "ins Pensionssystem" eingezahlt wird. Davon redet niemand, man redet nur über die Ausgaben. Ich bin mir nämlich sicher das genug in die Pensionskasse einfließt, dass das vorhandene Geld aber zweckentfremdet für das stopfen anderer Budgetlöcher verwendet wird.
Upvotes:36
Downvotes:0
Jasi
Diejenigen die immer schon arbeiten, noch länger in die Pflicht nehmen, damit es sich die Anderen auf deren Kosten gutgehen lassen können. Einfach unglaublich!
Upvotes:32
Downvotes:1

Savings plans called for
People like Landluft30 and fincher have other suggestions. They think it would be better to come up with suitable savings plans to balance the budget. 

Landluft30
Aha. Pensionsantrittsalter anheben oder Steuern erhöhen ? Ich habe noch nichts von Sparplänen gehört - Verwaltung, Förderungen ? Aber dafür müssten sie ja wirkliche Reformen angehen…
Upvotes:31
Downvotes:0
fincher
Wer 45 volle Versicherungsjahre hat kann in Pension gehen. Wer bis 30 studiert, geht halt erst mit 75.
Politiker, Beamte usw. ins Asvg überführen. Obergrenze ~3000€.
Upvotes:41
Downvotes:2

What do you think of Wifo's demands and the opinions and ideas from our community? Do you have other suggestions on how to reform the pension system in Austria in a sustainable way? Take part in the discussion in the comments, we look forward to your contributions!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Community
Community
