Raising the retirement age: “Contribution months count!”
The news caused quite a stir, and not just in our comments section: according to experts from the economic and social sectors, it is essential to address the major issue of pensions in order to balance the budget. As a first step, the retirement age should be raised from 65 to 67. We have compiled the views of our community for you below.
In the long term, the head of Wifo also suggests linking the retirement age to life expectancy. This is because the current system is not sustainable due to the declining number of people in employment. Austria would not be alone in this: a study shows that many countries are increasing the retirement age in order to stabilize the system.
Health as the main concern
This makes sense to many. Nevertheless, our readers have a number of concerns in this regard. Many of these relate to physical fitness in old age. It is pointed out, for example, that an office job cannot be equated with hard physical work.
Wenn man sein Leben lang zb. am Bau gearbeitet hat ist der Körper sehr verschliessen, das kann man nicht mit dem Büro vergleichen!
Contribution months should count
An equally widespread opinion among the readership is that the focus should rather be on the contribution months in the sense of a minimum working time. This would not only be considered fairer by tirol2.0.
540 Beitragsmonate und alles darunter mit Abschlägen!
Motivating the young and unemployed
Isdesso and fuesiker, among others, are convinced that the wrong side of the horse is being put to the cart, and they are not exactly in the minority.
Savings plans called for
People like Landluft30 and fincher have other suggestions. They think it would be better to come up with suitable savings plans to balance the budget.
Politiker, Beamte usw. ins Asvg überführen. Obergrenze ~3000€.
What do you think of Wifo's demands and the opinions and ideas from our community? Do you have other suggestions on how to reform the pension system in Austria in a sustainable way? Take part in the discussion in the comments, we look forward to your contributions!
