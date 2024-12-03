Vorteilswelt
Familiar and cozy

The Christmas card from Albert and Charlene 2024!

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 12:25

The Princely House of Monaco has now published this year's Christmas card as a lovely Advent surprise. The Princely Family - Princess Charlene, Prince Albert and the nine-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella - pose in warm winter sweaters for an enchanting Christmas portrait.

The picture shows the family in a cozy living room, decorated with an atmospheric Christmas tree and a stone fireplace adorned with a festive garland. The tree, decorated in muted colors with white, red and orange accents, stands in a rustic basket full of cones - a pleasantly unglamorous touch that underscores the natural charm of the picture.

Familiar coziness instead of glamor
The princely family's outfits also pick up on the warm, earthy colors of the decoration and look as if they have been taken from a cosy cabin vacation.

Harmoniously united
Charlene sits with her children on a bench covered with a fluffy, white blanket. She is wearing slim-fitting, chocolate brown trousers and a light brown knitted sweater. Sitting next to her are Jacques in a gray-brown sweater and Gabriella, who is resplendent in a white sweater and has recently started wearing her hair unusually long. The young princess has teamed her white trousers with - here's where it gets glamorous! - with glittering golden Mary Janes.

Her outfit also harmonizes perfectly with that of her father, Prince Albert, who is also wearing a white sweater combined with a brown checked shirt that peeks out slightly.

This year, the royal couple have clearly chosen to emphasize the closeness, warmth and security they give their children with the Christmas image. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
