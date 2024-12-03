Swastika tattoo caught the eye at public viewing

He had the swastika tattooed on his left forearm 18 years ago. And next to it on his wrist was the number "88" - a Nazi code for "Heil Hitler". On 26 May 2024, the 49-year-old attended the public viewing at the Sportzentrum Mitte for the European Championship soccer match between Austria and the Netherlands. There were 1700 fans there, explains the public prosecutor: "Because it was a warm day, the accused was only wearing a T-shirt. Plainclothes police officers spotted him in the stands and approached him." According to the prosecutor, he even had another tattoo: an imperial eagle with a swastika on his chest.