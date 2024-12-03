Before Christmas!
ORF star Susanne Schnabl leaves “Report”
The "Report" will come to an end before Christmas and ORF presenter Susanne Schnabl is going new ways in ORF. This was announced on Tuesday.
In future, Susanne Schnabl will present the still nameless "Im Zentrum" successor. The new ORF discussion format will be shown for the first time on Sunday, January 12, the public broadcaster announced on Tuesday.
Successor not yet known
The name, as well as further information on the design of the future ORF discussion flagship, is yet to be announced. What is certain, however, is that Tobias Pötzelsberger will step in as a "fixed back-up" for Schnabl, who currently presents the ORF program "Report".
" The 44-year-old native of Carinthia has been presenting the ORF domestic politics magazine program "Report" for twelve years. Schnabl will be seen in this role for the last time on December 17. Her successor has not yet been announced.
"Change of perspective"
She is now "looking forward to a new challenge, to a new discussion format that gives space and time to the big, pressing questions", Schnabl stated. "Asking questions, inquiring, changing perspectives, broadening our view of what political decisions and socio-political developments mean for all of us is what makes a good discussion so appealing and that's exactly what I'm looking forward to," said the ORF journalist, who has recently been in the spotlight several times.
This year, together with Alexandra Maritza Wachter, she hosted the ORF TV confrontations before the National Council elections and last year's "Summer Talks". In the course of her career, she has been awarded the prestigious Robert Hochner Prize and the Walther Rode Prize, among others.
Reiterer's future open
With the new challenge for Schnabl, "Im Zentrum" with presenter Claudia Reiterer is about to end. The show will be broadcast for the last time on ORF 2 and ORF ON on December 15 at 10.10 pm. What the professional future holds for Reiterer remains to be seen. She presented "Im Zentrum" for almost eight years. Before that, she worked for "heute konkret", "Pressestunde" and "Hohes Haus".
In addition to the successor to "Im Zentrum", another new discussion program has already been announced. A "ZiB-Talk" on political topics is due to start at the end of March or in April and will be broadcast during the week. The moderation decision will not be made until next year.
