Wave of redundancies at KTM: 250 jobs gone

Works meetings until Wednesday

At the same time, the works meetings of the insolvency experts from the Chamber of Labor are continuing so that the more than 3,600 employees who work at the three companies affected by the insolvency (KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH, KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH) can assert their claims with the insolvency compensation fund. The company owed the November salary and the Christmas bonus, this week there is to be a 90 percent advance on the December salary.