ZDF documentary revealed
Meghan and Harry are heading for a major crisis
Almost five years after the "Megxit", Harry and Meghan are struggling to maintain their financial independence, which is also affecting their private lives. This is revealed in the new documentary "ZDFroyal: Harry - the lost prince", which can be seen on Tuesday.
Her plan after the "Megxit": to become "financially independent". But not quite five years after the Sussexes withdrew from the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan are struggling to achieve their own goals, as the German newspaper Bild, which has seen the documentary in advance, reports.
Netflix "disappointed" by Sussexes
Things looked pretty rosy at first: Scandalous interviews, a Netflix documentary and Prince Harry's biography flushed a whopping 120 million pounds (around 145 million euros) into the Duke and Duchess's wallet. However, the Sussexes' business model is now becoming increasingly stagnant.
"Rumor has it that Netflix is disappointed with the content they currently have to offer," explains royal expert India McTaggart in the ZDF documentary, according to the German newspaper.
Meghan and Harry in crisis
The result: a financial crisis that seems to be becoming more and more real for Harry and Meghan. Donations to their Archewell Foundation are also said to have fallen massively. After raising 13 million dollars in 2021, only two million are said to have been collected in 2022.
However, the Sussexes have also hit the skids in their private lives - mainly because their expectations of a successful new start in the USA have not materialized as they had dreamed.
Harry seems like an "appendage" next to Meghan
"Both assumed that their personal fame would also work beyond the Royal Family and make it easier for them to do business," director Ulrike Grunewald told Bild. "It turned out that her ideas might not be what the big movie and TV industry needs."
What's more, Harry and Meghan's "image as a glamorous couple doesn't seem to be working", says Grunewald. When appearing alongside his wife, the prince seems "like an appendage".
Only when he is alone at a public appearance "can he let his charm play out as the likeable prince next door", continues the "Harry - The Lost Prince" director. "That explains why they've tended to appear separately for some time."
Prince has "lost his identity"
The rebellious prince's heart used to fly. But: "Harry had to start all over again and undoubtedly lost his identity in the process," explains Daily Mail author Russell Myers in the ZDF documentary. That's why Harry is increasingly keen to "have a base in his homeland again, to bring his children here".
However, Harry's thoughts fall on deaf ears with Meghan. The former actress hates the UK and wants to return to her old life in the limelight in the USA at all costs. It was to be expected that this would lead to conflict in the marriage.
Schadenfreude in the palace
The Swiss newspaper "Blick" claims to have discovered that Harry and Meghan are anything but enthusiastic about the picture of them portrayed in the ZDF documentary.
In the palace, however, the revelations are viewed with a little amusement. "Meghan is very unpopular. Nobody trusts her anymore. Even the king has reservations about her!" a palace insider told Bild. "Many here in the palace and also in the royal family are now feeling schadenfreude."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
