Flashy movies on the net
FACT! Why the crime thriller producer likes science
He produced the thriller "Body Complete", the "Tatort - Bauernsterben", the documentary "Mein Vater, der Fürst" and more - and is now bringing flashy science videos to social media and digital platforms as part of the ÖAW project "FÄKT!": Director, screenwriter and producer Lukas Sturm. Why? We talked to him about it.
A pleasant smile, friendly face, unagitated personality with a relaxed but thoughtful approach: that's how we got to know Lukas Sturm, producer at Neulandfilm & Medien GmbH. Neulandfilm is responsible for the entertaining videos as part of the new "FÄKT!" project of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW).
But how do you go from being a crime thriller fan to a science explainer, we want to know. And Sturm has a very simple explanation: "Science is exciting, thrilling, amazing - and it has everything it takes to tell an exciting story," he says.
Scientific findings are fundamentally "exciting and enlightening" for all of us, says the producer.
Science is exciting, thrilling, amazing and has everything it takes to tell an exciting story.
Produzent Lukas Sturm, Neulandfilm & Medien GmbH
Bild: neulandfilm
Sturm: "Especially at a time when facts are often drowning in a sea of disinformation and are becoming increasingly complex, it is important to build bridges between researchers and people outside scientific institutions. With FÄKT! we want to create a platform that offers orientation and creates trust in science."
The new ÖAW project "FÄKT!" is breaking new ground "to bring scientific topics directly into people's everyday lives," says Sturm.
"We use social media platforms to get in touch with many people, especially young people. We can arouse curiosity and get young people interested in the world of science in the long term through playful yet well-founded communication."
"Bubbling over with ideas"
And how is the collaboration? "We have a great team here," reports Sturm. The two young students Marie-Sophie, known as "Miso", and Julia, who host the videos, fit in perfectly. "From the first moment the two of them stood in front of a camera together, it was clear that we were going on this exciting journey with them," recalls Sturm.
"Both are authentic, bubbling over with ideas and incredibly quick to understand complex scientific topics," says the producer. Postscript: "Despite their seriousness and professionalism, they never lose the fun of making films."
"Feel free to ask us!"
By the way: every video is checked by "the most renowned scientists in the country", emphasizes Sturm.
In a nutshell
neulandfilm & medien gmbh is one of the most renowned moving image content production companies in the country and produces formats for TV and all digital platforms - with the expertise to "prepare sophisticated content for a broad audience in an understandable way".
- FÄKT! is the science communication project of the Austrian Academies of Arts and Sciences (ÖAW) on social media and co. for children, young people and the young at heart.
- The FÄKT! school and social media videos, prepared in an exciting way for children, are available here:
-> Homepage: www.faekt.science
-> Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@faekt.science
-> Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/faekt.science/
-> Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@faekt.science
-> Edutube: http://www.edutube.at/#FÄKT
- Take a look at the videos and feel free to show them to your children!
And he appeals: "We always involve our community too. So feel free to ask us your questions in the video comments - we'll find the answers for you!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.