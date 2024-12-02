Minister on KTM bankruptcy
Kocher: “Mistakes may have been made”
The outgoing Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs, Martin Kocher (ÖVP), had harsh words to say about the KTM bankruptcy on Monday evening. In the direction of the company management, Kocher said: "Management mistakes may have been made."
The realization "that things can't go on like this" had already been there at KTM, but the company had continued to expand, Kocher criticized in the "ZiB 2" interview. The general economic situation was not the only reason for this: "Management mistakes may have been made."
"Creditors can bring charges"
In principle, he did not want to make any prejudgements, the Minister of Economic Affairs continued, but: "If rules or laws were broken, there is of course shared responsibility. The creditors have the opportunity to bring charges if there are grounds to do so."
The ÖVP Minister admits that the economic situation is anything but rosy: "The outlook is what worries us. Industry is struggling throughout Europe, more competitiveness is needed. We in Austria have to do our homework, but something also needs to be done at European level."
Kocher for relief for the labor factor
With regard to the rising unemployment figures, which go hand in hand with the increasing number of company insolvencies, Kocher also indirectly brings the Green coalition partner into play: "I have repeatedly pushed for measures that were not implemented - partly because the parties had different ideas."
Of course, this no longer helps the people who are now losing their jobs: "But of course we now have to make sure that the economy picks up speed again." The burden on the labor factor is very high in Austria, and Kocher once again advocates a reduction in non-wage labor costs.
However, hoping for an increase in exports alone is not enough, emphasizes the Minister: "We must now start the economic engine - and do so at home."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.