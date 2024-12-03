Supermarket has to say goodbye after 43 years

Business near the sports field

The mayor of Zwettl, Roland Maureder, was also surprised by the closure of the local supplier: "It really happened very quickly. I'm already in talks with retail chains. However, we must be aware that larger spaces are needed to set up a new store." These are not available in the town center. The head of the village is currently looking at land near the sports field that has been designated as grassland. "These are within walking distance of the town center."