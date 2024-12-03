Vorteilswelt
Help for relatives

Senior center is unknown to many – places available

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 13:00

Many family caregivers in Neumarkt are apparently unaware of a service that can provide them with enormous relief. The manager of the Caritas day center explains. It has been in operation since May and is still underutilized.

It is reassuring to know that an elderly, lonely father or a mother with walking difficulties can be looked after during the day. But working children are often so caught up in the hamster wheel that they are unaware of some of the help on offer. "We hear that again and again," explains Manuela Obrist in Neumarkt. The first Caritas day center in Salzburg, which she runs, is still underutilized.

It opened in May and 26 places are still available. According to Obrist, some people think the center is a retirement home or assisted living facility, which it is not. Visitors are entertained, supported and fed here on their preferred days from 8 am to 3.30 pm. "We bring senior citizens into the community and promote their resources," says Obrist. An almost blind lady was made fit again to walk with a rollator.

The 55 to over 90-year-olds eat together in the morning and at lunchtime. They do movement exercises and creative activities and celebrate the festivals of the year. This Wednesday, there will be a Krampuspass in keeping with the season. "Here you can escape loneliness and get to know people," says visitor Margaretha Wasmayr (90). "It's always fun," says Peter Caracristi (62). Neumarkt supports the standard rate (42 euros) for those on small pensions. Today, Tuesday, the center is hosting an open day (13-20h).

Sabine Deubler
