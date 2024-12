Restaurateur shows a big heart for clubs

Liven up the town hall square and do something good at the same time: With this approach, Robert Yaldiz from the "La Strada" restaurant in Herzogenburg in the district of St. Pölten has created something special. He is making his punch hut available to clubs. "We fill the hut completely - with punch, mulled wine and everything that goes with it. The club members only have to serve the punch and not worry about anything else," explains Yaldiz. On request, the restaurateur and his team can also provide snacks. The profit remains with the respective club. "They have no risk and don't have to worry about leftovers. That's what we do," says Yaldiz.