The future of the Vamed rehabilitation centers in Upper Austria has been clarified

Right of seizure and purchase option

Should PAI ever sell the shares, the province would also have the option to take them up, according to the Haberlander office - and not only that: the province has also secured a purchase option. This means that the province of Upper Austria could buy PAI's shares at any time and thus take control in order to become the sole owner. This is the "last resort in the event that the development of the hospitals goes in the wrong direction".