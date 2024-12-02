Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

State remains owner

The future of the Vamed rehabilitation centers in Upper Austria has been clarified

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 15:30

The sale of the Vamed rehabilitation clinics throughout Austria to the French private equity company PAI has recently caused a lot of media attention. Of the 21 locations, seven were not sold, including those in Enns and Altmünster (Gmundnerberg). Their future ownership structure has now been clarified. 

0 Kommentare

"With this step, we are giving both patients and employees important security in uncertain times," said Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), Deputy Provincial Governor responsible for health, after today's meeting of the Supervisory Board of Gesundheitsholding (Upper Austria).

33 and 40 percent owner respectively
We are talking about the two rehabilitation centers Enns and Gmundnerberg, whose future ownership structure was agreed upon by representatives of the state and Vamed/PAI during the meeting. Accordingly, the state will remain co-owner of 33 percent in Enns and 40 percent in Altmünster.

Right of seizure and purchase option
Should PAI ever sell the shares, the province would also have the option to take them up, according to the Haberlander office - and not only that: the province has also secured a purchase option. This means that the province of Upper Austria could buy PAI's shares at any time and thus take control in order to become the sole owner. This is the "last resort in the event that the development of the hospitals goes in the wrong direction". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Ortner
Christian Ortner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf