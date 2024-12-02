State remains owner
The future of the Vamed rehabilitation centers in Upper Austria has been clarified
The sale of the Vamed rehabilitation clinics throughout Austria to the French private equity company PAI has recently caused a lot of media attention. Of the 21 locations, seven were not sold, including those in Enns and Altmünster (Gmundnerberg). Their future ownership structure has now been clarified.
"With this step, we are giving both patients and employees important security in uncertain times," said Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), Deputy Provincial Governor responsible for health, after today's meeting of the Supervisory Board of Gesundheitsholding (Upper Austria).
33 and 40 percent owner respectively
We are talking about the two rehabilitation centers Enns and Gmundnerberg, whose future ownership structure was agreed upon by representatives of the state and Vamed/PAI during the meeting. Accordingly, the state will remain co-owner of 33 percent in Enns and 40 percent in Altmünster.
Right of seizure and purchase option
Should PAI ever sell the shares, the province would also have the option to take them up, according to the Haberlander office - and not only that: the province has also secured a purchase option. This means that the province of Upper Austria could buy PAI's shares at any time and thus take control in order to become the sole owner. This is the "last resort in the event that the development of the hospitals goes in the wrong direction".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.