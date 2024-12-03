Vorteilswelt
Languages in parliament

Pupils “picked apart” possible cell phone ban

03.12.2024

20 pupils from BRG Enns visited parliament for a day. An amendment was presented at the committee meeting. Instead of a complete ban on cell phone use, the young MPs spoke out in favor of "responsible use". 

Three minutes speaking time, 60 seconds before the end of the time limit, the red light flashes on the lectern. National Council President Walter Rosenkranz opened the session. 

20 pupils from the BRG Enns had a special day in the Vienna Parliament on Friday. After a guided tour, the fifth-graders were allowed to practise as young members of parliament. Including club and committee meetings. And the topic - how could it be otherwise - was "Smartphones in school classes". Greece, Italy and Hungary have introduced a ban on cell phones in schools, and the risks of their use are also being discussed in Austria. To protect pupils, the federal government is in favor of a ban in schools. Violations should result in disciplinary measures. This is the report that was presented to the pupils in the committee for discussion.

20 pupils from the BRG Enns attended the Youth Parliament in Vienna. After a guided tour, a new legislative proposal was debated in committee. (Bild: Parlamentsdirektion/Thomas Topf)
20 pupils from the BRG Enns attended the Youth Parliament in Vienna. After a guided tour, a new legislative proposal was debated in committee.
"Sanctions usually have little effect"
 This was hotly debated by the young MPs. "In the committee meeting, we criticized the federal government's approach and then presented a comprehensive amendment," said rapporteur Janik. "Instead of an outright ban, use should be adapted to the various school levels, and we advocate responsible use from year 5 onwards. Because sanctions usually have little effect," says the 15-year-old "member of the National Council".

"Interesting, informative and well organized"
 He also had to struggle a little with stage fright before his speech in the House. "Yes, I was a bit nervous. But overall, the day in Parliament was very interesting, informative and well organized. It was a great trip to Vienna and we got to see some of the work that politicians do."

 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vera Lischka
Vera Lischka
