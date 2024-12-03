Pupils “picked apart” possible cell phone ban

20 pupils from the BRG Enns had a special day in the Vienna Parliament on Friday. After a guided tour, the fifth-graders were allowed to practise as young members of parliament. Including club and committee meetings. And the topic - how could it be otherwise - was "Smartphones in school classes". Greece, Italy and Hungary have introduced a ban on cell phones in schools, and the risks of their use are also being discussed in Austria. To protect pupils, the federal government is in favor of a ban in schools. Violations should result in disciplinary measures. This is the report that was presented to the pupils in the committee for discussion.