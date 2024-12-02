Barnier threatens to fall
60 billion hole in France’s budget
The dispute over the budget is putting France in a difficult financial situation. "Our situation is dangerous", stated the head of the French Court of Auditors, Pierre Moscovici, on Monday. There is a risk that the budget will be blocked in parliament. Prime Minister Michel Barnier is even at risk of being ousted.
The right-wing nationalist party Rassemblement National (RN), led by prominent MP Marine Le Pen, is likely to support a motion of no confidence in the government in the coming days, said its chairman Jordan Bardella - unless a "last-minute miracle" happens.
Barnier leads a minority government based on the party alliance Ensemble, founded by President Emmanuel Macron, and the Republicans. Barnier is dependent on votes from other parties to secure majorities in parliament.
The situation could come to a head this Monday if Barnier makes use of his constitutional powers to push through a law on the financing of social security. This could result in a vote of no confidence by the left, which could bring Barnier down.
There is a 60 million euro hole in the budget
Barnier has to plug a hole in the budget amounting to 60 billion euros. The latest development has already caused considerable unrest on the financial markets. On Wednesday, French government bonds recorded the highest risk premium compared to German bonds since the debt crisis in the eurozone in 2012.
The rating agency S&P left France's credit rating at "AA-" despite the budget dispute. "We could downgrade France's ratings if the government is unable to reduce its high budget deficits or if economic growth falls below our forecasts for an extended period," S&P warned at the same time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.