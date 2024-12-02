Vorteilswelt
Find in Long Beach

Over 3000 counterfeit Gibson guitars seized

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 08:06

Customs and Border Protection officials have seized more than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson electric guitars at the port of Long Beach in the US state of California. If the instruments were genuine, they would have a retail value of around 18 million dollars (around 17.1 million euros).

0 Kommentare

The guitars had been shipped from Asia, according to reports. Further details - such as where the instruments were manufactured - were not disclosed by the US customs authorities. The investigation by Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is ongoing, the AP news agency reported.

Gibson, which has the largest market share in premium electric guitars, confirmed that the intercepted instruments are fakes. "These guitars may look and feel legitimate to unsuspecting consumers who purchase them from online vendors, street markets, unauthorized retailers and private transactions," said Customs and Border Protection Los Angeles Field Office Director Cheryl M. Davies.

Some of the more than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson brand electric guitars. (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Some of the more than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson brand electric guitars.
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

Gibson was founded in 1894 and is based in Nashville in the US state of Tennessee. The company's instruments are handmade in Nashville and Bozeman (Montana). Gibson guitars were such an integral part of music history that Chuck Berry was laid to rest with his instrument and blues musician B.B. King affectionately called his guitar "Lucille".

Infringement of intellectual property is a crime punishable by a fine of 250,000 US dollars and a prison sentence of ten years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
