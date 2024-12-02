Defibrillator drone beats rescue helicopter

Drone fastest

The results speak in favor of defibrillator transport by drone in acute cardiovascular emergencies. The time from the alarm to the use of the defibrillator was only 2.2 minutes on average when delivered by drone. In contrast, it took an average of 12.4 minutes if an "eyewitness" of the assumed sudden cardiac arrest first had to walk to a fixed defibrillator location to retrieve the device. When delivered by an emergency helicopter, the average time between the alarm and arrival was 18.2 minutes.