After breaking her leg
Therapy horse “Nanine” now needs help herself
The child-loving quarter horse mare from Dietach has had to undergo extensive and costly treatment since breaking her leg eight weeks ago. Her owner, animal trainer Birgit Pfaffhuber, is desperate. At the moment, she does not know how she will be able to cover the very high costs alone.
When animal trainer Birgit Pfaffhuber from Dietach talks about her Quarter Horse mare "Nanine", she can't stop raving: "She is the most empathetic, sensitive and child-loving horse in the world. She has a healing effect and the sound of her hooves is like my heartbeat."
The 43-year-old has been working with "Nadine" for more than 20 years. She has owned the trained therapy horse for that long. "She has learned to play hide and seek with children, can throw dice, bowl, shoot balls and throw hula hoops. She also wears clothes, can be painted, dressed up as a unicorn - even very small children can lead her on a rope on their own."
However, since October 3, the world of "Nadine" and Birgit is no longer as rosy as it was before. "I found her lying injured in her box in the morning, she couldn't get back on. At the vet clinic, it turned out that her left front foot had three fractures. It is unclear how this could have happened. Perhaps she was startled and slipped. If she falls with her 525 kilos, something can easily happen," says Pfaffhuber.
"Nanine" had to be cared for in the veterinary clinic for seven weeks. A stay that cost more than 7,000 euros, which her owner cannot afford on her own. "I am desperate because I am self-employed and have not yet been able to compensate for my loss of income from the coronavirus period, but still have loans to repay."
In addition, Pfaffhuber herself was unable to work for a long time due to illness and was unable to earn anything. But her soul horse has to get completely healthy again.
"The doctors say that the bones are growing together well. The fracture is x-rayed weekly, but it costs an extra 500 euros per visit. I don't know where I'm going to find the money - I'm hoping that animal friends might be able to help me out."
The "Krone" animal corner is supporting "Nanine" with 1500 euros.
If you also want to help, please pay into the donation account at Raiba Ennstal: AT70 3408 0000 0191 8820.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
