Therapy horse “Nanine” now needs help herself

However, since October 3, the world of "Nadine" and Birgit is no longer as rosy as it was before. "I found her lying injured in her box in the morning, she couldn't get back on. At the vet clinic, it turned out that her left front foot had three fractures. It is unclear how this could have happened. Perhaps she was startled and slipped. If she falls with her 525 kilos, something can easily happen," says Pfaffhuber.