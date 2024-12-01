One fireman is not enough for the wildfire

The catch: one man alone is not enough in this conflagration! There are so many fires at the Bulls that they need to be extinguished on a large scale. Schröder is to take care of the sporting side, where the former serial champions have recently shown obvious weaknesses. Bernhard Seonbuchner was not up to the task, but gloating or malicious gloating are inappropriate. The Bavarian has served the club for more than a decade and is now once again involved in its core business - youth development.