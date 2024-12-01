Red Bull Salzburg
One fireman is not enough for the wildfire
Vice-champions Red Bull Salzburg are reorganizing their sporting management with the appointment of Rouven Schröder as Managing Director Sport - but they are still hesitating on the coaching issue. Are they waiting until the club is in ruins? A column by "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.
What do you do when there's a fire? Right, you call the fire department! Runners-up Salzburg have done just that and, with the installation of Rouven Schröder as Managing Director Sport, have hired a man to take over the helm in times of need and get the squad back on track.
The catch: one man alone is not enough in this conflagration! There are so many fires at the Bulls that they need to be extinguished on a large scale. Schröder is to take care of the sporting side, where the former serial champions have recently shown obvious weaknesses. Bernhard Seonbuchner was not up to the task, but gloating or malicious gloating are inappropriate. The Bavarian has served the club for more than a decade and is now once again involved in its core business - youth development.
Only time will tell whether Schröder will be the strong man the club needs. To the outside world, Leipzig is selling his departure as a logical step because he wants to be at the forefront again. According to insiders, however, it was because he could not get on with managing director Marcel Schäfer. In addition, the question arises as to whether a Rasenball player will bring the calm that is urgently needed at the Salzach. Janis Blaswich'spopularity ratings are notoriously low.
Which brings us to the team and the coaching staff. Whether it's highly debatable starting eleven nominations (keyword Prague) or Oscar Gloukh's ego trip when he refused to travel to Wolfsberg due to his reserve role, head coach Pep Lijnders has clearly lost
his/theteam.
It almost came to a scandal in Leverkusen recently. According to information from "Krone", there was quite a row in the dressing room after the 5-0 defeat at Werkself. Many players loudly criticized the coach's line-up and one player wanted to go for the throat of another.
It clearly shows that Lijnders simply no longer has
his/thesquad under control and that many players no longer follow him.
One desperate fan wrote to the "Krone" that he was hoping for a defeat for the Bulls before the Hartberg game so that Lijnders would finally go. The team is in the bottom half of the league, statistically no Salzburg coach has ever been worse. But while Seonbuchner pulled the ripcord, Lijnders is still in his coaching chair. Are they really waiting until the club is in ruins?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.