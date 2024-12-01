After all! Kunasek wants to form government with ÖVP

Decision made in the FPÖ presidium

The rumor mill was still churning on Sunday morning - at first it was said that blue-red was fixed. A short time later, the People's Party seemed to be in pole position again. By midday, both parties were still in the race to join the government. The decision was finally made shortly after 6 p.m. following an online conference of the FPÖ presidium. The seven-member committee ultimately gave the green light for blue-black. The coalition negotiations that followed should now only be a formality. According to reports, the ÖVP even agreed to forego the controversial lead hospital in the Liezen district.