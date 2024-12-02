Deadly end
Alarm about pig virus: Hunting dog infected!
A hunting dog in the district of Neusiedl am See caught the deadly infection while hunting wild boar and tragically died. Now there is a warning about the danger.
A dramatic incident in the Seewinkel region is causing alarm. A few days ago, a hunting dog tracked down a wild boar that had been shot. In the process, the faithful four-legged companion of a huntsman may have contracted the virus known as Aujeszky's disease.
Death comes quickly
"Typical signs of infection in dogs are itching, restlessness, fever and signs of paralysis. In addition, there is usually an unusual behavior that the animal suddenly displays. Unfortunately, the disease leads to death very quickly," explains Wolfgang Lang, the regional dog expert.
If there is a concrete suspicion after contact with a wild boar or the first symptoms of the disease, a vet should be consulted immediately, according to the experts. In the current case of the hunting dog, Aujeszky's disease was definitively proven to be the cause of death in the laboratory.
The first hunting dog is dead. Be vigilant to protect your dog and other animals in your area.
The hunting association of the district of Neusiedl am See now advises increased caution. Regular checks and preventive safety measures while stalking are essential to minimize the risk of infection.
People are not in danger
"Dogs, cats and practically all other domestic mammals can be infected with Aujeszky's disease. The infection is fatal in all susceptible animal species, only pigs survive", explains a veterinary surgeon.
The symptoms are similar to those of rabies, which is why the disease is often referred to as "pseudo-rabies". "According to current knowledge, humans are not susceptible to the infection", it is emphasized. The animal disease occurs worldwide. In Austria, the domestic pig population is not affected, but wild boar are.
