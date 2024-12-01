Armed with a knife
Stepson threatened and beat up 42-year-old woman
On Saturday, the police in Vienna-Favoriten had to respond after a 42-year-old woman was threatened and beaten up by her stepson (23).
When the alerted officers arrived at around 8 pm, the suspect refused to open the apartment door. He shouted through the door that he had a knife with him and would kill the woman.
Difficult operation
Through the open windows on the second floor, the police were able to see the 23-year-old holding the knife in his hand. In view of this, the Vienna Fire Brigade set up a safety cushion under the window.
42-year-old knocked knife out of his hand
The WEGA also arrived. When the 42-year-old victim stood in front of the open window again with the 23-year-old suspect, a knife could still be seen in the suspect's hand. Shortly afterwards, the 42-year-old managed to knock the knife out of her son's hand so that it fell out of the window onto the floor.
The WEGA officers immediately forced open the apartment door to arrest the 23-year-old. The victim was taken to hospital with several facial injuries.
Provisional weapons ban
The suspect has been banned from entering or approaching the apartment and a temporary weapons ban has been issued. The motive is still unclear.
