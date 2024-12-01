Vorteilswelt
"Makes no sense"

Verstappen grumbles: “I don’t feel like it anymore …”

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 13:51

Max Verstappen grumbled after receiving a penalty in Qatar after qualifying. "I'm fed up with all this stuff at the end of the season," said the newly crowned world champion.

Verstappen lost pole and was demoted one place by the race stewards. The reason: in the opinion of the race stewards, the Dutchman was unnecessarily slow on a so-called cool-down lap in the decisive phase of qualifying. Mercedes driver George Russell almost crashed into the rear of Verstappen as a result. With an evasive maneuver at the last moment, the Briton just managed to avoid an accident. "That was super dangerous from Verstappen," said an annoyed Russell.

Max Verstappen (left) obstructed George Russell.
Max Verstappen (left) obstructed George Russell.
(Bild: AFP/Andrej ISAKOVIC, x.com/Dia8olicaR)
To be honest, I'm sick of all this stuff at the end of the season.

As a result, Verstappen will only start from second place in (today's) race and naturally cannot understand the penalty at all. "If they take that away, then it makes no sense at all," he said before the stewards' decision. "We were all just driving slowly. I don't know what I should have done differently," he defended himself. "Just having to go there is very strange for me."

"No more desire"
Verstappen's actions have repeatedly been a thorn in the side of the race stewards over the course of the season. In Mexico, the RB driver received a 20-second penalty. In São Paulo, he was given a 5-second penalty in the sprint for allegedly driving too fast under the Virtual Safety Car. The penalty in Qatar was probably the straw that broke the camel's back. "To be honest, I'm fed up with all this stuff at the end of the season," grumbled Verstappen.

The season finale takes place in Abu Dhabi on December 8. After that, the world champion will go on a well-deserved vacation - and he certainly won't miss the race stewards.

