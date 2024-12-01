Conflict escalates
Musk vs. OpenAI: injunction applied for
US tech billionaire Elon Musk is once again taking legal action against the ChatGPT developer OpenAI. As reported by CNBC on Saturday (local time), Musk's lawyers filed for a preliminary injunction on Friday against the company, which is one of the most valuable privately held tech companies in the world.
Among other things, the injunction seeks to prevent OpenAI from excluding its investors from funding competing companies.
Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015. However, he left three years later. The entrepreneur had already filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in March due to its commercial realignment. In the statement of claim, Musk argued that the company was founded as a non-profit organization. However, the developer of the chatbot ChatGPT is now a de facto for-profit subsidiary of the software company Microsoft.
In June, Musk then reacted with fierce criticism to the announcement of a partnership between technology giant Apple and OpenAI. "Apple has no idea what happens when it entrusts your data to OpenAI," Musk wrote in the online service X.
Musk warns against AI - and invests heavily in AI
OpenAI was founded as a non-profit organization and was later converted into a for-profit company. It is currently seeking to become a "benefit corporation" - a non-profit for-profit company - which could attract more investment.
With the first version of its chatbot ChatGPT, released in 2022, OpenAI made generative AI technology accessible to a wide audience for the first time. OpenAI is now the global market leader in the field of AI under the leadership of its CEO Sam Altman.
Musk has repeatedly warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence and has even described AI as "our greatest existential threat". At the same time, the richest man in the world is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and has launched his own AI company, xAI.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.