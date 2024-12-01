"Advent Festival" trouble
Helene Fischer with Silbereisen causes criticism
The big "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights" - contemplative, festive and annoying? On Saturday evening, Helene Fischer (40) gave a performance at the cult show of her ex, Florian Silbereisen (42), of all places, which did not exactly put some viewers in a Christmassy mood.
The upset of the evening: many viewers were annoyed by the far too long airtime Fischer was given, and she also sang children's songs from her new album shortly before 10 p.m. - and in a blue trouser suit that didn't look very Christmassy and even less sexy. "Politician" instead of glamor goddess.
Target group missed?
"'Advent season', what sense does it actually make that Helene Fischer is singing children's songs on TV at just before 10 pm? Are adults seriously the target group for this?" one user on the X network wants to know. "Nothing against Helene, BUT you don't always have to give her an extra sausage with so much airtime ...", grumbled another.
Another grumbled: "May I introduce our new top political candidate: Helene Fischer." The background to the fuss: Fischer recently released an album of children's songs, which she was allowed to promote in great detail on the show of her ex-boyfriend Silbereisen, with whom she was in a relationship for ten years until 2018.
Not a one-off trip
Nor is it to remain a one-off outing, Fischer announced in response to Silbereisen's question on the show. She wants to "push ahead with the children's song project" in 2025: "It's not planned to stop at one album. Yes, that means I want to grow with the children."
At the same time, she will be working on new songs for a larger audience in the coming year. In 2026, she would then be "totally there for you again", said the singer, who had already announced a tour for that year.
Fischer also sang his birthday classic "Wie schön, dass du geboren bist" and "In der Weihnachtsbäckerei" in honor of Rolf Zuckowski, who was in attendance. "I adore you and find you incredibly valuable for our musical generation and music history," Fischer said to Zuckowski.
Gottschalk wrapped up in "wellbeing"
In addition to the numerous musical performances, a celebrity traditionally reads an Advent story on the annual TV show - this time it was presenter Thomas Gottschalk, who has recently been criticized for body shaming, among other things, with a story he wrote himself. He raved about the Advent atmosphere of the show: "I think Florian does a great job. At a time when you really need it, he puts such a cloak of well-being over the nation. (...) Even I can't get any nastiness stuck in my throat."
Traditionally, ARD's "Das Adventsfest" is broadcast from Suhl in Thuringia on the Saturday before the first Advent - this time on November 30. The festive pop show has been around for 20 years, always with Silbereisen as presenter. The reflective entertainment show, in which the so-called Light of Peace from Bethlehem is passed on, has borne its current name since 2011.
