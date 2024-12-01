Helene Fischer with Silbereisen causes criticism

Gottschalk wrapped up in "wellbeing"

In addition to the numerous musical performances, a celebrity traditionally reads an Advent story on the annual TV show - this time it was presenter Thomas Gottschalk, who has recently been criticized for body shaming, among other things, with a story he wrote himself. He raved about the Advent atmosphere of the show: "I think Florian does a great job. At a time when you really need it, he puts such a cloak of well-being over the nation. (...) Even I can't get any nastiness stuck in my throat."