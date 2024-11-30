Georgia’s president does not want to step down

Zurabichvili said in a speech that parliament has no right to elect a successor for her when her term ends in December. She will therefore remain in office. The president and other government critics have described the results of the parliamentary elections at the end of October, in which the Russia-friendly Georgian Dream party received almost 54 percent of the vote, as rigged. Zurabichvili emphasized on Saturday that there is no legitimate parliament, "and therefore an illegitimate parliament cannot elect a new president". Her mandate would remain in place until a legally elected parliament was formed.