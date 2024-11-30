Lake Constance regatta: Search for 2 missing sailors

One of the largest inland regattas in Europe

The "Regatta of the Iron" traditionally takes place on Lake Constance off the coast of Constance. At its premiere in 1975, only a few boats took part - according to the organizer, it is now one of the largest inland regattas in Europe. On average, more than 220 boats from Germany, Austria and Switzerland take part every year. At this time of year, the sailors sometimes have to contend with driving snow, icy decks and fog during the race.