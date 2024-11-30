Boat capsized
Lake Constance regatta: Search for 2 missing sailors
Two men who were on their way to a regatta on Lake Constance capsized in their sailing boat on Friday evening. There has been no trace of the two sailors since then. A major search operation has been launched.
The two men were on their way to the "Regatta of the Iron", as the organizer of the competition, the German-Swiss Motorboat Club, announced on request. The sailors' boat was found capsized on Saturday night and the two participants have been missing ever since.
The race was canceled on Saturday. "At the moment, all our thoughts are with the two missing colleagues. We are unlikely to start a race as long as we are still looking for our colleagues," the regatta director told German media.
One of the largest inland regattas in Europe
The "Regatta of the Iron" traditionally takes place on Lake Constance off the coast of Constance. At its premiere in 1975, only a few boats took part - according to the organizer, it is now one of the largest inland regattas in Europe. On average, more than 220 boats from Germany, Austria and Switzerland take part every year. At this time of year, the sailors sometimes have to contend with driving snow, icy decks and fog during the race.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.