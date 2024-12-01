Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mayor warns:

“Radical stimulus is needed for the economy”

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 08:00

The municipality of Bergheim also needs to make savings. Mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP) is therefore calling for a rethink in federal policy. He not only wants to strengthen businesses, but also points out the importance of care and childcare.

0 Kommentare

Thanks to its many businesses, Bergheim is one of the wealthier municipalities in the province. However, due to the general economic situation in Austria and the falling revenue shares, the Flachgau town also has to bake smaller rolls. "We don't have to give up on some projects, but we do have to put the brakes on," reports Mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP).

For the head of Bergheim, quick changes are needed now. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
For the head of Bergheim, quick changes are needed now.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

In future, more renovations instead of expensive new buildings
Bukovc is therefore trying to push down the costs for the municipality in the coming year. "We may have to reorient ourselves. That means renovation instead of new construction," says the head of the municipality. This could affect the sports facilities, for example.

No savings will be made on the new kindergarten in Lengfelden. In fact, it will be a little bigger than necessary. "The exercise room will also be available to the population," says Bukovc, who sees difficult times ahead. He also believes that it is unacceptable for municipalities to have to co-finance measures on state roads. The town has to contribute 800,000 euros for the safe expansion of the Salewa junction on the B156.

Bukovc also has other demands, including for a future federal government: "We need to radically support the economy so that we can live from it. And we finally need budget priorities for care and childcare."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf