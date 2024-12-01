Mayor warns:
“Radical stimulus is needed for the economy”
The municipality of Bergheim also needs to make savings. Mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP) is therefore calling for a rethink in federal policy. He not only wants to strengthen businesses, but also points out the importance of care and childcare.
Thanks to its many businesses, Bergheim is one of the wealthier municipalities in the province. However, due to the general economic situation in Austria and the falling revenue shares, the Flachgau town also has to bake smaller rolls. "We don't have to give up on some projects, but we do have to put the brakes on," reports Mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP).
In future, more renovations instead of expensive new buildings
Bukovc is therefore trying to push down the costs for the municipality in the coming year. "We may have to reorient ourselves. That means renovation instead of new construction," says the head of the municipality. This could affect the sports facilities, for example.
No savings will be made on the new kindergarten in Lengfelden. In fact, it will be a little bigger than necessary. "The exercise room will also be available to the population," says Bukovc, who sees difficult times ahead. He also believes that it is unacceptable for municipalities to have to co-finance measures on state roads. The town has to contribute 800,000 euros for the safe expansion of the Salewa junction on the B156.
Bukovc also has other demands, including for a future federal government: "We need to radically support the economy so that we can live from it. And we finally need budget priorities for care and childcare."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.