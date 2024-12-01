“Radical stimulus is needed for the economy”

No savings will be made on the new kindergarten in Lengfelden. In fact, it will be a little bigger than necessary. "The exercise room will also be available to the population," says Bukovc, who sees difficult times ahead. He also believes that it is unacceptable for municipalities to have to co-finance measures on state roads. The town has to contribute 800,000 euros for the safe expansion of the Salewa junction on the B156.