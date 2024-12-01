Measure on the B1
Speeding drivers are now “locked out” of the parking lot
Hopefully a relief for the long-suffering residents along the busy B 1 in Traun. From now on, parking in front of the Hofer store is no longer permitted outside opening hours. This is an attempt to get a better grip on the speeding scene.
Howling engines, squealing tires or loud backfires: Residents along the B 1 have long had to contend with the local speeding scene. It has apparently become a hobby for the drivers of the powerful cars to meet up in parking lots outside of opening hours and spend the evening or night hours there. In the meantime, they race along the main road from time to time, endangering other road users in the process.
Parking time automatically recorded
Now, after "intensive negotiations", the first measures have been taken against the speeding scene. "Parking cars in the Hofer parking lot in Traun is now prohibited outside of opening hours and the parking time is automatically recorded during shopping hours. This also gives the police more room to maneuver," says Karl-Heinz Koll, ÖVP mayor of Traun.
Further solutions are being worked on
In future, anyone who exceeds the maximum free parking time of 90 minutes must expect a fine of 80 euros. For the mayor, this is just the beginning: "I will continue to work with our neighboring municipalities, the province of Upper Austria, the district police command and the district administration on comprehensive solutions."
