Where you can still marvel at our Milky Way

The Schrems Nature Park is widely known for its underwater world, which is not exactly flooded with light. But visitors to this wondrous eco-universe can look into distant galaxies. The unique natural paradise in the "far north" of Lower Austria is a magical attraction for all amateur astronomers due to its secluded location - as if thrown into a mystical granite world in which primeval times have been immortalized in a stone kaleidoscope. It even allows an almost unobstructed view of the Milky Way: The absolute darkness.