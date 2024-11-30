The weeping benches of Dornbirn

A city that acts out its powerlessness with such a compassionless and indeed inhuman, even sadistic "security concept" has no human face. A city that demonstrates its own lack of dignity to the homeless in this way is itself no longer respectable. A city that is out to expel those it cannot cope with is a thoroughly dishonest city. Where should it go now, the filth, the scum? Will it become less? Will it make it better?