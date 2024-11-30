"Schneider's glasses"
The weeping benches of Dornbirn
Christmas is known to be the festival of charity. Not so in Dornbirn, where the benches at the train station were redesigned to coincide with the start of the Advent season so that homeless people will no longer be able to sleep on them. "Krone" columnist Robert Schneider thinks this is simply a mess.
If you have a home, you don't lie down on a station bench to sleep. I don't know anyone who does that just for fun, especially not in these temperatures. How big must the hopelessness and the dilemma be when a place like this becomes home?
The city of Dornbirn has recently added to this most unloving of places, so that even in the darkest drunken stupor it dawns on the bums: We don't want you. Not here. Get out of our sight. "Sleepless at Dornbirn station" was the headline in the November 29 edition of the "VN" newspaper. The headline could not have been more cynical. A hilarious play on words, especially when you're at the bottom and the last asshole standing, isn't it?
The vigor with which the city of Dornbirn now wants to take action against the riff-raff is heartless, even disinhibited and brutalized helplessness. Crossbars have been screwed onto the station benches so that people can no longer stretch out on them. Why not barbed wire? In addition to the city police, extra security guys patrol around the clock. Brighter floodlights and a total of 25 video cameras have been installed. The loudspeakers now also have more power. Someone has been watching too many Guantanamo documentaries.
A city that acts out its powerlessness with such a compassionless and indeed inhuman, even sadistic "security concept" has no human face. A city that demonstrates its own lack of dignity to the homeless in this way is itself no longer respectable. A city that is out to expel those it cannot cope with is a thoroughly dishonest city. Where should it go now, the filth, the scum? Will it become less? Will it make it better?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
