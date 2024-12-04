Steyr Music Festival
ABBA show comes to the castle moat in Steyr
With a tribute to ABBA, the Steyr 2025 music festival is staging the legendary sounds of the 1970s and 1980s in the unique setting of the Schlossgraben. The premiere is on Thursday, July 24. Early bookers can now benefit from the Christmas discount.
"Mamma Mia", "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen": With the spectacular tribute show "One Night with ABBA", the Steyr Music Festival is bringing the most legendary hits in pop history to the stage in the Schlossgraben from July 24 to August 9, 2025.
"For me personally, ABBA is a symbol of the power of music to build bridges between cultures and age groups," enthuses Artistic Director Karl-Michael Ebner.
Light show, good voices, hot performance
You can look forward to a modern production. On a total of nine evenings, the greatest hits of the exceptional Swedish band will merge with modern stage design, impressive effects and first-class performances.
Full-on musical fever again
But that's not all: visitors can also look forward to two performances of "Musical Fever 2.0". Following the huge success of last year's "Rocky Horror Show", the popular characters return in a completely new production and once again merge timeless musical classics into a unique medley.
A reunion with the cast of the "Rocky Horror Show"
There will also be a continuation of the popular "Cinema under the stars" series, reading workshops for children and young people and an impressive art exhibition with works by Karl Mostböck and Hans Staudacher.
The program is rounded off by a festival brunch with a special highlight: a meet-and-greet with the musical performers from last year's "Rocky Horror Show". Tickets for the Steyr Music Festival are already on sale, early bookers can now benefit from the Christmas discount.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
