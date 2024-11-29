Second League
Admira drop points against Horn, Lafnitz last
Top-of-the-table Admira Wacker dropped points against the previous bottom team in the 2nd division. The Lower Austrians were outnumbered for over an hour at SV Horn on Friday and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.
Admira are still top of the table after the first half of the season, but the extent of their lead will be determined after the evening match between the two closest rivals Vienna and Ried in Vienna.
As expected, Admira clearly dominated the game in the first half hour, but without becoming dangerous. Things changed in the 26th minute. Lorenzo Coco went for the Admira goal and could only be stopped by Ben Summers with an emergency stop, for which the Admiran was sent off with a red card. With one man more, Horn created two good chances before the break, which Coco (36') and Amir Abdijanovic (45') were unable to convert. Admira regained control of the game in the second half and also had a match ball through Deni Alar (59').
Red lantern for Lafnitz
Horn were the only club from the trio at the bottom of the table to score and handed the red lantern to SV Lafnitz. The Styrians lost 0:3 (0:0) in St. Pölten. SV Stripfing also came away empty-handed. One month after the Cup sensation against Rapid's one-man team, the Stripfingers lost 3-2 (1-2) to the two-man team from Hütteldorf. After Luca Pazourek (11') gave the hosts an early 1-0 lead, Dominic Vincze (25') and Tobias Hedl (32') turned the game around before the break. Jovan Zivkovic increased the lead to 3:1 (69'), Stripfing only managed to score the equalizer through Simon Furtlehner (78').
Promoted ASK Voitsberg defeated relegated Austria Lustenau 1-0 (0-0) to move five points clear of the relegation places. Julian Halwachs (54') gave Voitsberg their second win in a row with his header.
