Admira drop points against Horn, Lafnitz last

As expected, Admira clearly dominated the game in the first half hour, but without becoming dangerous. Things changed in the 26th minute. Lorenzo Coco went for the Admira goal and could only be stopped by Ben Summers with an emergency stop, for which the Admiran was sent off with a red card. With one man more, Horn created two good chances before the break, which Coco (36') and Amir Abdijanovic (45') were unable to convert. Admira regained control of the game in the second half and also had a match ball through Deni Alar (59').