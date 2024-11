Smoke billowing out of apartment building – major operation!

Shortly after 4 p.m., the emergency services were called to a residential building from which heavy smoke was billowing. On arrival, the firefighters from the Judenburg volunteer fire department discovered that the smoke was coming from a central heating stove that had previously been fired up. The Red Cross responded with several vehicles and took a 66-year-old female resident to Knittelfeld Regional Hospital for clarification. A 68-year-old and a 30-year-old resident were uninjured.