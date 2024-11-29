€50 million as a “turbo” for energy self-sufficiency

More green electricity

The project is intended as a kind of "turbo" to achieve the goal of balance sheet energy independence by 2030 more quickly. "At the same time, we will use the proceeds to finance new projects, in particular the planned clinic in Gols," explained Schneemann. An additional 20,000 MW of green electricity is to be produced through the expansion of solar and wind power. Furthermore, investments are to be made in the areas of health, care, public transport, affordable housing and anti-inflation measures in 2025.