Budget 2025
€50 million as a “turbo” for energy self-sufficiency
The "Tomorrow" project aims to accelerate energy independence. The state is taking out a loan for this in 2025. The opposition criticizes the budget.
One seat remained empty on the government bench during the budget speech on Friday: Governor Hans Peter Doskozil had to be replaced, as reported . In his place, State Councillor Leonhard Schneemann presented the key points of the 2025 state budget, which includes payments of 1.94 billion euros against receipts of 1.89 billion euros. The plan is to take out a loan of 50 million euros, which will be used exclusively for the "Tomorrow" project.
More green electricity
The project is intended as a kind of "turbo" to achieve the goal of balance sheet energy independence by 2030 more quickly. "At the same time, we will use the proceeds to finance new projects, in particular the planned clinic in Gols," explained Schneemann. An additional 20,000 MW of green electricity is to be produced through the expansion of solar and wind power. Furthermore, investments are to be made in the areas of health, care, public transport, affordable housing and anti-inflation measures in 2025.
"ÖVP has driven the budget against the wall"
Burgenland has the second-lowest level of new debt per capita compared to other federal states, emphasized the Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs. At the same time, the provincial budget was cautiously forecast. "The gap between stagnating revenue shares and rising state expenditure in the areas for which they are responsible - social welfare, care, health and education - continues to widen," said Schneemann, who - like Doskozil the day before - criticized the federal government: "The ÖVP has driven the budget up the wall."
Criticism of the replacement for Doskozil
Criticism naturally came from the opposition. "During the 30-minute budget speech alone, Burgenland ran up an additional 10,000 euros in debt," said ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Markus Ulram. For the Greens, the budget speech was an "election campaign speech". Ulram and FPÖ parliamentary group leader Johann Tschürtz criticized the fact that Doskozil was not represented by state deputy Astrid Eisenkopf. The reason given for this was that Schneemann was closely involved in the budget preparations.
Doskozil will once again be available to answer questions at the Budget Day in mid-December.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
