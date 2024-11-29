The boarder king feels like a ski star in China

"KRONE": You'll be skiing on snow in China for the first time since your Olympic victory in 2022 at the World Cup opener in Mylin on Saturday - a good feeling?

Benjamin Karl: Yes, you arrive here with the memories of Beijing. Minus 20 degrees, dark blue sky, perfect artificial snow conditions. Then, everything is different: strong winds, snowfall and a slope that has to settle and harden because it has only just been covered with fresh snow. All in all, the most difficult training conditions of this year's preparation. Nevertheless, there is something good about it: you become a bit humble and not overconfident before the first races. But all in all, it's cool here. 80 percent snowboarders on the slopes and autographs and photos from Chinese fans every day. You almost feel like a ski star in Austria. (laughs)