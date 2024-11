Mistletoe sellers came back as burglars

Police advise caution

Harald Pölz from Crime Prevention Upper Austria advises a healthy dose of mistrust: "Anyone who observes strangers or cars should call the police and note the license plate number." October to February is the peak season for dusk burglaries - although the name has been changed. As the crooks, who mainly come from the East, no longer only strike in the dark, they have been called residential burglaries since this year, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office