SK Rapid against Blau-Weiß Linz from 14.30 LIVE

SK Rapid still have a score to settle with Blau-Weiß Linz. At the end of August, the Linzers inflicted the only defeat of the season on the Austrian record champions in the Bundesliga, a 3-0 defeat that was also clear and highly deserved. "It's true that we have something to make up for. It was our worst performance of the season," explained Robert Klauß ahead of this Sunday's clash.
The Rapid coach recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Green-Whites, and now the next party is coming up. Klauß will be forty years old on the day of the home game, but the German is unlikely to be the big party animal. "I hope nobody notices that it's my birthday," said Klauß. The full focus - at least for the time being - should be on the clash with the blue and white.
No compulsion to rotate
Rapid want to return to winning ways in this one. Both the goalless draw at WSG Tirol and the squandered victory in the Conference League against Shamrock Rovers (1:1) did not satisfy the managers and players in green and white. Despite the European Cup appearance on Thursday, Klauß is not forced to rotate, also because the coming week is not an English one.
"We're only looking at this game for now. It's not so much a question of whether we have to rotate, but rather which players are exactly right for this game," explained Klauß. It will be important on Sunday to bring as much energy to the pitch as possible. Three points in the last league home game of the calendar year would also be important in order not to lose touch with leaders Sturm. Graz are currently five points ahead of Rapid and Vienna's Austria.
In terms of personnel, Klauß can call on the same players as in the European Cup. With Isak Jansson, who recently injured his knee, there may even be another option available. Whether the speedy Swede will make his comeback will be decided at short notice, said Klauß.
Blau-Weiß ran out of steam recently
Blau-Weiß Linz suffered a heavy defeat at home to GAK last week, which was also somewhat overshadowed by the discussions surrounding the change of coach Gerald Scheiblehner. Thanks to their good start to the season, Linz are still comfortably in seventh place. Blau-Weiß have picked up just four points from their last seven games, only bottom club Altach have scored fewer since then. Another surprise against Rapid would therefore come in very handy for Linz. "We're already looking forward to the challenge and will play to win," announced Scheiblehner.
