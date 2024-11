More than 2400 “stitches” were distributed in the vaccination bus

Emphasizing the importance of vaccinations

2461 state citizens took advantage of the "vaccination offer on four wheels" during the fall tour. Three quarters of them got the free flu jab, 22 percent human papillomavirus (HPV). The measles vaccination was less popular this time - but the rush was much higher in spring when the disease broke out more frequently. For Lower Austria's Director of Public Health Dr. Regina Klenk, the tour also serves another purpose: "It raises awareness of the importance of vaccinations."