Hartberg v Red Bull Salzburg, LIVE from 5pm

With a win in their last home game in 2024, the team from Eastern Styria could overtake Lijnders' side, who have played one game less, in the table and end their negative streak against their fearsome opponents. "That's a blank spot. If we throw everything into it, we can make things very uncomfortable for Salzburg," said Schmid. The team in eighth place in the table can certainly use every point in the fight for a place in the Champions League. "We now have three games in eight days, it's important for us to score points now so that we can go into the winter break with a good feeling."