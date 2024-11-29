How KTM explains the billions in debt

Around 250,000 motorcycles sold this year

Around 250,000 motorcycles have been sold so far this year, which KTM classifies as a good year, as reported by Kreditschutzverband 1870. However, the stock level is proving to be too high, at around 130,000 motorcycles, which ties up an enormous amount of capital. The weakening demand in the USA in particular is said to have had an impact here. On the other hand, the high production costs in Austria are cited.