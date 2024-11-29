Prisoner escaped, official fibbed about the course of events

Blow invented out of a sense of shame

However, the reason why the 47-year-old prison guard has to answer for abuse of authority and defamation on Friday is not due to his escape, but to the report he wrote about the incident on February 26. In it, he stated that he had been hit on the forehead with his fist by the inmate and that this was the reason for the escape. "I falsely stated that the inmate had attacked me. Out of a sense of shame," the officer ruefully confessed.