Grazer AK against Wolfsberger AC from 5pm LIVE

Eight points from four games, two wins recently: GAK have really got going under Rene Poms and have rightly left the bottom of the table. In the home match against the WAC, the promoted team wants to strengthen the positive trend. A win would see the eleventh-placed Athletiker move to within five points of fourth-placed Wolfsberg, who in turn have their sights set on consolidating their place in the top six.
That gives them confidence
"We have now achieved very good results. And in a way that was very respectable and gives us confidence," said Poms. The run of success brings with it many positive factors. "It makes a lot of things easier because things are now easier to do," emphasized the Styrian. After WSG Tirol, Blau-Weiß Linz were recently put in their place with a 2:1 win. "Four goals in two games, that's definitely going in the right direction," said the GAK coach. The necessary stability was also found in the defense. As a result, GAK are fourth in the "Poms table".
Wolfsberg have picked up three points fewer in the last four rounds. "The WAC is a team with a lot of quality that is getting better and better. It will therefore not be an easy task, but certainly a solvable one," analyzed Poms ahead of a "game at eye level". Two key players, Benjamin Rosenberger and Milos Jovicic, who are suspended, will not be able to play. The participation of the injured Michael Lang was still questionable. "I'm relaxed about that. The players who were at the back will now get the chance to prove themselves," said Poms.
Accurate joker
His counterpart is spoilt for choice, especially in attack. The 2:0 win against bottom club Altach was secured by two "wild cards", Emmanuel Agyemang (77') and Erik Kojzek (86'). The latter seems to be perfectly suited to the role of substitute. The 18-year-old Slovenian has scored his four league goals so far this season as a substitute, two of them in the 4-2 win at home against GAK. "Kojzek will also score if he plays from the start. But he's only 18, you have to build him up carefully, especially after his injury," said WAC coach Dietmar Kühbauer.
Every goal is important for the head, but every player has to prove himself again and again. This is another reason why the win from the first leg no longer has any significance. "That's water under the bridge," emphasized the Burgenland native. The opponent is in better shape. "GAK have been on the upswing since the change of coach. They defend very well and score goals at the right time. That gives every team confidence," summed up the WAC coach. But there is also a positive trend among his squad after their sixth win of the season. "We deserved to win and want to keep going."
WAC was close to Poms
Poms almost replaced him on the WAC coaching bench. However, talks in the summer did not lead to success. "There was interest, but the WAC decided otherwise. In the end, everything was fine. They made a good coaching decision and I'm also very, very happy where I am. So everything went very well," explained Poms. Between the summer of 2012 and summer of 2013, he was assistant coach under Nenad Bjelica and coach of the second team at WAC. "It was a real turbo boost for my career," emphasized the 49-year-old.
