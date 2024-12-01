Symptoms and treatment
Cold, flu or corona? How to recognize it
Cough, fever or aching limbs - it is often unclear whether it is a harmless cold, the flu or corona. There are various causes behind the symptoms. But how can they be clearly distinguished from one another and what measures should be taken?
The cold season not only brings snow and cozy evenings, but often also colds, coughs and exhaustion. Colds are not uncommon at this time of year, but the cause is not always harmless. The flu and coronavirus are also active winter companions. Although the symptoms are often similar, they are caused by different pathogens. It is crucial to know which illness is present in order to choose the right treatment and recover quickly.
Common cold: frequent, but usually harmless
The common cold, also known as a flu-like infection, is the most common cause of feeling unwell during the cold season. It often begins gradually: a scratchy throat, a blocked nose and slight malaise are typical symptoms. High fever is rare and the symptoms usually subside on their own within a week. Plenty of rest, warm drinks and adequate hydration can help. Inhalations with camomile or salt water can also support the healing process and loosen the mucus.
A cold is triggered by numerous viruses that challenge the immune system, but do not usually overwhelm it. The body's own defenses usually fight these viruses successfully. However, it can become critical if the immune system is weakened and bacterial infections such as bronchitis or sinusitis are also present. Antibiotics may then be necessary. Otherwise, it is usually sufficient to alleviate the symptoms with home remedies: Hot water bottles for the chest area or steam baths can make you feel better and speed up the healing process. Throat lozenges or teas with ginger and honey also have a soothing effect on the throat.
Flu: more than just an infection
The flu is very different from the common cold, even if some symptoms appear similar. It starts suddenly and with full force. High fever, chills and extreme exhaustion occur within a few hours. This is often accompanied by headaches, aching limbs and a dry, painful cough. In contrast to the common cold, influenza completely paralyzes the body and can last up to two weeks without treatment.
It is usually manageable for healthy adults, but can lead to complications such as pneumonia in older people, pregnant women or people with pre-existing conditions. In such cases, a visit to the doctor is highly advisable. Bed rest and a high fluid intake are also essential in the case of flu. Symptoms can be alleviated with antipyretic medication, although this should only be taken as needed and not over long periods of time in order to avoid side effects.
In severe cases, hospital treatment may be necessary, especially if complications such as pneumonia occur. People with a weakened immune system, children and the elderly are particularly at risk. An annual flu vaccination is therefore recommended to protect against seasonal flu viruses.
Corona: unpredictable and versatile
The symptoms of coronavirus are varied and range from a mild cold to severe respiratory problems. Some sufferers hardly notice any symptoms, while others suffer from severe fever, coughing and a noticeable loss of taste or smell. Another characteristic of corona is the potential for long-term exposure. Even weeks after the acute phase, many people report persistent fatigue or breathing difficulties, a phenomenon known as "long Covid".
In the event of a corona infection, it is crucial to isolate yourself immediately to prevent the virus from spreading. In mild cases, rest, hydration and antipyretics can help. In more severe cases, especially those with respiratory distress or low oxygen levels in the blood, medical care is required, which may even necessitate hospitalization in some cases.
Another important aspect of corona is testing. Anyone who tests positive should isolate themselves if possible or wear an appropriate face mask. If necessary, medical assistance must be sought to monitor the course of the disease. Vaccination also plays a key role in protecting against severe cases.
Why the differences are important
Colds, flu and coronavirus all have one thing in common: they are triggered by viruses and can put a strain on the immune system. But while a cold is usually harmless, flu and corona can have serious consequences. Knowing the differences helps you to take the right measures in good time - be it resting, seeking medical treatment or protecting others from possible infection.
The cold season does not necessarily have to be associated with illness. With careful handling, preventive measures such as good hygiene and a strengthened immune system, many infections can be avoided. In addition, you should always pay attention to the symptoms and, if in doubt, consult your doctor in good time to ensure that you receive the right treatment - especially when using medication.
