Cold, flu or corona? How to recognize it

A cold is triggered by numerous viruses that challenge the immune system, but do not usually overwhelm it. The body's own defenses usually fight these viruses successfully. However, it can become critical if the immune system is weakened and bacterial infections such as bronchitis or sinusitis are also present. Antibiotics may then be necessary. Otherwise, it is usually sufficient to alleviate the symptoms with home remedies: Hot water bottles for the chest area or steam baths can make you feel better and speed up the healing process. Throat lozenges or teas with ginger and honey also have a soothing effect on the throat.