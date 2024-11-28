During severe weather warnings
Spain introduces “climate leave” for four days
Following the devastating floods at the end of October, "paid climate leave" is now being introduced in Spain. If there are severe weather warnings, employees can stay at home for up to four days and receive their wages from the state.
This was announced by Spain's Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, on Thursday. This is subject to severe weather warnings issued by the central government, regional authorities or city councils. In this way, any travel or journeys are to be avoided for up to four days. The new regulation has already been approved by the Spanish cabinet.
Several companies were criticized after the floods in the east and south of the country because they had required their employees to stay at their workplaces despite an urgent warning from the weather authorities. The companies accused the authorities of having warned too late.
Basements and garages still under water
More than 230 people lost their lives in the torrential rain, most of them in the Valencia region. Five people were still missing as of Wednesday. Clean-up and clearing work is continuing in many of the severely devastated communities. Many private garages and cellars are still under water.
On Monday, work began on towing away the more than 120,000 damaged cars, which were piled up in many streets. They were initially stored at temporary collection points and are now being taken to a central scrapping site. Helpers also erected temporary bridges or other crossings to rebuild destroyed connecting roads.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
