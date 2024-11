Is Sturm in safe harbor with the captains?

The 7:0 thumping of Klagenfurt was followed by a 1:0 win against Girona, the first victory in the Champions League - the debut for Jürgen Säumel, Michael Madl and Sturm's interim coaching team could not have been better. 22,000 fans were in euphoria after the historic night in Klagenfurt, and a spontaneous poll would probably have resulted in the two ex-captains being appointed immediately. But president Christian Jauk is keeping his cool: "Jürgen is getting a bit scary as a boss! But our sports director (note: Parensen) is keeping a close eye on everything."