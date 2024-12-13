Vorteilswelt
You can help too!

Animals say thank you – “Luna”

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 09:34

The cat house of the "Krone" animal corner in Vienna is home to velvet paws that have lost their homes - often due to tragic circumstances. Some come from so-called "animal hoarding" cases. One of these poor souls was "Luna", an extremely sensitive tortoiseshell cat who has now found her feline happiness with an animal lover.

0 Kommentare

Around 65 velvet paws are kept as a large group in our facility on the outskirts of Vienna. There are lots of corners to hide in, toys and secure outdoor areas to snooze comfortably in the sun. Of course, there is also plenty of cuddling. They have all found a home with us, with everything that goes with it. Nevertheless, the professional animal care team cannot always do justice to every one of our protégés.

One of these poor souls was "Luna", an extremely sensitive, delicate tortoiseshell cat. She was particularly in need of love from our animal keepers and was overwhelmed by the pack of cats. It was clear that she needed a home in a quiet environment. She found this with Sabrina: "I wanted a second social cat. When I saw 'Luna', it was love at first sight. She is a cuddler and I am so grateful to have her!"

We say THANK YOU for your donation!
Association "Friends of the Animal Corner", IBAN: AT93 6000 0000 9211 1811

Only your donation makes our help possible. 
Thank you also on behalf of the rescued animals your
Maggie Entenfellner

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

