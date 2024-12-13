You can help too!
Animals say thank you – “Luna”
The cat house of the "Krone" animal corner in Vienna is home to velvet paws that have lost their homes - often due to tragic circumstances. Some come from so-called "animal hoarding" cases. One of these poor souls was "Luna", an extremely sensitive tortoiseshell cat who has now found her feline happiness with an animal lover.
Around 65 velvet paws are kept as a large group in our facility on the outskirts of Vienna. There are lots of corners to hide in, toys and secure outdoor areas to snooze comfortably in the sun. Of course, there is also plenty of cuddling. They have all found a home with us, with everything that goes with it. Nevertheless, the professional animal care team cannot always do justice to every one of our protégés.
One of these poor souls was "Luna", an extremely sensitive, delicate tortoiseshell cat. She was particularly in need of love from our animal keepers and was overwhelmed by the pack of cats. It was clear that she needed a home in a quiet environment. She found this with Sabrina: "I wanted a second social cat. When I saw 'Luna', it was love at first sight. She is a cuddler and I am so grateful to have her!"
We say THANK YOU for your donation!
Association "Friends of the Animal Corner", IBAN: AT93 6000 0000 9211 1811
Only your donation makes our help possible.
Thank you also on behalf of the rescued animals your
Maggie Entenfellner
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.