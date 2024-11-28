Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Irrational reaction

Poland: Intercity train crashes into truck on level crossing

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 15:00

There was a collision between an intercity train and a truck in the Polish village of Nowa Sucha. The lorry driver had driven into the level crossing despite the red light and already lowering railroad barriers and then stopped at the crossing.

0 Kommentare

The footage from a surveillance camera shows how the truck driver ignores the warning lights and makes his way through the already closing barrier arms, breaking through one barrier but stopping a few meters later on the level crossing before the next one.

Instead of breaking through this barrier as well because of the dangerous situation, the truck driver jumps out of the driver's cab and tries to stop the Intercity train, which is approaching at high speed, by signaling by hand - but it is already too late.

The intercity train hurled the truck off the tracks like a toy. (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
The intercity train hurled the truck off the tracks like a toy.
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

Four people were slightly injured
At the last second, he steps aside as the train crashes into the truck with full force and hurls it off the tracks like a toy. The Intercity train set jumps off the tracks, but fortunately does not tip over. The 120 or so occupants of the train miraculously escape with only minor injuries.

Polish State Railways (PKP) published images of the collision on social media on Wednesday and reported that the collision caused damage amounting to more than twelve million zlotys (the equivalent of almost 2.8 million euros).

Truck driver denies wrongdoing
According to local media, the 57-year-old truck driver, who has not been named and denies any wrongdoing, will be charged with "causing a disaster".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf