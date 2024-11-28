Irrational reaction
Poland: Intercity train crashes into truck on level crossing
There was a collision between an intercity train and a truck in the Polish village of Nowa Sucha. The lorry driver had driven into the level crossing despite the red light and already lowering railroad barriers and then stopped at the crossing.
The footage from a surveillance camera shows how the truck driver ignores the warning lights and makes his way through the already closing barrier arms, breaking through one barrier but stopping a few meters later on the level crossing before the next one.
Instead of breaking through this barrier as well because of the dangerous situation, the truck driver jumps out of the driver's cab and tries to stop the Intercity train, which is approaching at high speed, by signaling by hand - but it is already too late.
Four people were slightly injured
At the last second, he steps aside as the train crashes into the truck with full force and hurls it off the tracks like a toy. The Intercity train set jumps off the tracks, but fortunately does not tip over. The 120 or so occupants of the train miraculously escape with only minor injuries.
Polish State Railways (PKP) published images of the collision on social media on Wednesday and reported that the collision caused damage amounting to more than twelve million zlotys (the equivalent of almost 2.8 million euros).
Truck driver denies wrongdoing
According to local media, the 57-year-old truck driver, who has not been named and denies any wrongdoing, will be charged with "causing a disaster".
