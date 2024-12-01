New in the ducal city
Opening: St. Veit gets a women’s fitness center
On Monday, 2 December, a fitness center for women only will open in the medical center of the ducal town. The center will offer abdominal training, circuit training and a health check, which is unique in Carinthia.
"Sport means clearing your head, organizing your thoughts and transforming negative energy into positive energy. Putting aside all the everyday stress that everyone carries with them," is how Sedina Mandzic describes the importance of sport in her life. The owner of the new women's fitness center "MsPossible" in St. Veit is inviting women to train and treat themselves to some time out in the ducal city from 2 December.
Circuit training and belly fat reduction program
Basically, two training options are offered: "On the one hand, strength circuit training, which forms the basis, and on the other, something very special - an abdominal fat reduction program with Ondamatrix."
This is an infrared belt that is placed around the abdomen and heats the fatty tissue using infrared. "The women stand on a cross trainer, which burns fat on the stomach in particular." This method is unique in Carinthia.
Women's progress is monitored
But before you start exercising, you are offered a health check. "We have a health analysis device from the company "InBody", which is a top device. It's the cornerstone of a training program to accompany a woman's progress and pave the right way for her training and general attitude to life," Mandzic is pleased to say.
In this way, certain health risks can be recognized early enough, such as water retention or osteoporosis. The location of "MsPossible", the St. Veit medical center, is a good choice. Incidentally, Mandzic's husband Adel is also a sports enthusiast - he runs the "Fitnesskraftwerk", which offers EMS and strength training. A sporty couple who put fitness and health first.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.