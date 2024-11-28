Smoke-free zones: No agreement in the EU Parliament

The SPÖ was also less than enthusiastic. "We have already implemented a lot in terms of protecting non-smokers. I am in favor of the smoking ban in pubs, but such a ban would overshoot the mark in restaurant gardens. Even if this had only been a non-binding recommendation, I have always said that there has to be an end to it. That's why I was in favor of exempting the outdoor areas of cafés and restaurants right from the start," said SPÖ MEP Günther Sidl.